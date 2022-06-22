Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Father, Daughter Wanted In Girl Scout Cookie Scam On Long Island
Lifestyle

This Restaurant Serves Up Best Pizza In New York, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
L'industrie Pizzeria, located at 254 South 2nd St. in Brooklyn
L'industrie Pizzeria, located at 254 South 2nd St. in Brooklyn Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

In a state known for its pizza, one popular New York eatery was listed as the best place to grab a slice in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The website shared its list of the best pizzas in every state.

L'industrie Pizzeria in Brooklyn was listed as the best in New York due to its "The New Yorker Pizza."

The eatery is located at 254 South 2nd St.

According to the publication, the New Yorker Pizza is made with sausage, pepperoni, ricotta, and basil.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.