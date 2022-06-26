This Restaurant Serves Up Best Burgers In New York, Report Says

An eatery known for its wood-fired pizzas and gourmet dishes is also being recognized for serving the best burgers in New York in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The website published a list of the best burgers in each state on Monday, April 25, and determined that New York's best burger is "The Emmy Burger," which is served at Emily in Brooklyn.

The restaurant is located at 919 Fulton St.

The burger is made with Pat LaFrieda dry-aged beef, EMMY sauce, caramelized onion, Grafton cheddar, on a pretzel bun, according to Emily's website.

