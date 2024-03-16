Woman Carjacked After Exiting Rolls Royce In Broad Daylight In Brookville

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday, March 15 in Brookville.

According to Nassau County Police Robbery Squad Detectives, a 33-year-old woman drove her 2022 Rolls Royce into her driveway on Old Cedar Swamp Road and exited her vehicle.

While unloading her car, a man entered her vehicle. A struggle ensued before the man was able to take control of the car.

The suspect then drove away, dragging the victim several feet, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as being Hispanic, approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-10 with a thin build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black facemask.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

