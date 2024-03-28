Prize-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At This Uniondale Store

The ticket was sold in Uniondale and was part of the Wednesday, March 27 drawing, according to New York State Lottery officials.

It was purchased at Accent Lobby Store, located at 260 Reckson Plaza, and is worth $50,000.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69 with the red Powerball being drawn from a separate field of one to 26. Drawings are televised on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the New York State Lottery contributed $3.7 billion to help support education in the state.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.