These Long Island Restaurants Rank Among Best Spots For Foodies In NY

Long Islanders take their food seriously and in a recent VRBO poll of the top 15 restaurants in New York, three of the top spots landed in both Suffolk and Nassau County, including the number one spot.

For the No. 1 spot in the state, applause goes to the Lobster Roll of Amagansett in Suffolk County.

Established in 1965, VRBO says the Lobster Roll is "hands down the best place you can go for a lobster roll sandwich - outside of New England."

Locals and foodies have known this for years and always make it a stop if they are visiting the Montauk Lighthouse.

What makes it so special, well, think retro-chic shack before you visit with outdoor picnic tables with a beautiful water view with umbrellas blowing in the breeze.

If you are one of the few who don't visit for the lobster rolls, the restaurant also offers an extensive variety of fresh grilled, broiled, fried and stuffed seafood, steak, puffers, garden kale salads, homemade chowders, and Paul’s seafood chili.

The restaurant is located at 1980l Montauk Highway. The season begins on Friday, April 30.

The All-American Hamburger Drive-In All-American Hamburger Drive-In/Facebook

Coming in at No. 9 is the All-American Hamburger Drive-In in Massapequa in Nassau County.

Open since 1963, the All-American is a vintage-style burger joint that VRBO says is "unarguably the best fast food spot in the area."

If you go, make sure you order the burgers, fries, and a thick milkshake. It's one of those forget the diet for the day kind of spots.

The restaurant is located at 4286 Merrick Road.

Maureen's Kitchen Google Maps street view

Coming in at number 15 is Maureen's Kitchen in Smithtown in Suffolk County.

Known as the breakfast spot on Long Island, Maureen's is known for its french toast as well as every kind of yummy breakfast combination.

Maureen's is also known for their baked goods, great soups and sandwiches, and well, everything you eat there.

Expect a wait, it's a favorite with locals.

The restaurant is located at 108 Terry Road.

