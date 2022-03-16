These Long Island Locations Rank Among Nation's Best Places To Live

A pair of Long Island communities are among the “best places to live in America” in 2022, according to a newly released poll.

Each year, Niche explores the best places to live in the US, evaluating factors that include crime, public school systems, job opportunities and local amenities.

Using data based on the US Census, FBI, US Bureau of Labor (BLS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other sources, Niche then ranked the top places to live across the country, led by Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia.

On Long Island, two communities were ranked among the top 20, both in Nassau County.

The 10th best place to live in the US, according to Niche, is Great Neck Plaza, which earned an overall grade of an “A+,” while its public schools, diversity, nightlife, and family-centric neighborhoods each earned rave reviews.

As of March 2022, the median home value in Great Neck Plaza was $364,400 and the median rent was $1,958 per month.

One Great Neck Plaza resident touted the village's multiple transportation options and its easy access to Manhattan and New York's major airports.

"If you're looking for a safe, clean, convenient community (the easiest possible commute into Manhattan via the LIRR), a short ride to LGA and JFK, out to LI, bridges up to The Bronx and Westchester, ability to walk to numerous grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, etc., Great Neck Plaza is the best possible alternative in the NYC metro area," the Great Neck Plaza resident wrote.

"If you kids, the school district is excellent, with plenty of adult ed options too."

Nearby Great Neck Gardens was ranked 18th overall by Niche, though it was the number one best place to raise a family in New York.

Great Neck Gardens also has an overall grade of “A+” with a median home value sitting at $954,300 as of March 2022 for its sparse population of 1,150.

“Great Neck Gardens is in Nassau County and is one of the best places to live in New York,” Niche said. “Living in Great Neck Gardens offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Residents of Great Neck Gardens tend to be liberal. The public schools in Great Neck Gardens are highly rated.”

The complete methodology of how Niche determined its ranking can be found here. The complete list of “2022 Best Places To Live in America” can be found here.

