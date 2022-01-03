Contact Us
Pair Of Winning $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold On Long Island

Two Long Island residents started off the New Year in style after each won $50,000 on Powerball tickets.

The winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball, the New York Lottery said.

One ticket was sold at the Royal Mini Mart on Hampton Street in Sag Harbor, the New York Lottery said. 

The second winning ticket was sold at Popular Card and Gift on Union Boulevard in West Islip. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Jan. 1 were: 6-12-39-48-50, and the Powerball number was 7.

According to the lottery, the odds of winning $50,000 are 1 in 913,129.

There were no winning tickets sold for the entire jackpot which boost the total to an estimated $525 million for the Monday, Jan. 3, drawing, the New York Lottery said.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

