New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.

Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.

Picky eaters will have no problem finding something to eat with more than 25 entrees on the menu, plus soups, salads, and appetizers.

A look online finds that favorites tend to be the street tacos on corn tortillas with a choice of skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, or shrimp, all topped off with cilantro and onions, along with the burritos, seafood paella, and mole poblano.

Also super popular are the house-made guacamole and chips.

One thing that makes the dishes different is the unique sauces and spices that flavor every dish and are a delight to the senses.

The inside of the restaurant is like stepping inside a print of a Frida Kahlo painting -- hence, the name of the restaurant -- and has plenty of seating with some 100 tables between the dining room and the bar.

Speaking of the bar, the menu features all of the usuals, with some added treats including a jalapeno margarita that will set your tongue on fire, and pomegranate mojitos, a favorite with area foodies and Yelpers.

And, if you like some tunes with your meal, the aforementioned band performs for guests from Thursdays to Saturdays.

Prices are moderate to high, but from what the online reviewers say, worth every penny.

Family-friendly, take-out available. To order online, click here.

The restaurant is located at 3545 Merrick Road in Seaford. For reservations, call 516-804-4664

