New Nassau County Eatery Hailed As A 'Must-Try' Hidden Gem

A new Long Island restaurant that offers a variety of gyros is seeing positive reviews from customers.

Gyro Jimmy's is located at 165 Voice Road in the Nassau County hamlet of Carle Place.

Online reviewers have praised the restaurant's menu, which features gyro sandwiches and platters including pork, beef, lamb and chicken.

"Best authentic Greek option in area," said Lou D., of Long Island, in a Yelp review. "A must try! i guarantee you will enjoy and return. The interior is neat, clean, modern, efficient, and casual. The exterior is also new and modern. They are off the main road in a shopping and commercial business area. You can see into the super clean and organized kitchen."

The restaurant also offers salads, spanakopita and a variety of appetizers and sides. For guests looking for desserts, the restaurant offers baklava and galaktoboureko.

"I've been here twice and honestly, I can't wait to return," Bill S., of Long Island, said in a review. "There are menu items that are calling me, Avgolemono, Spanakopita Spinach Pie, Horiatiki Greek Salad topped with Gyro meat and of course, their Baklava."

Gyro Jimmy's is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

