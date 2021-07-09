Friends Raising Funds For Funeral Of Long Island 21-Year-Old Who Died In Crash

Friends of a Long Island teen who was killed in a two-vehicle crash have started a GoFundMe effort to help raise money for his funeral.

Demetrius Hall, age 21, of Bellport, was killed on Thursday, July 8, while traveling southbound on North Ocean Avenue in North Patchogue in a 2003 Honda Accord when it veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 1995 Peterbilt truck, according to police.

Family friend, Stacia Brown started the fund and is asking for any help on GoFundMe which has raised more than $7,000 in several hours.

To donate, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.