Two-Vehicle Crash Kills 21-Year-Old Long Island Man

Kathy Reakes
A 21-year-old Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Patchogue.
Police on Long Island are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one and injured another person.

The crash took place at 2:50 p.m., Thursday, July 8, in North Patchogue, said the Suffolk County Police.

Demetrius Hall, age 21, of Bellport, was traveling southbound on North Ocean Avenue in a 2003 Honda Accord when it veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 1995 Peterbilt truck, according to police.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. 

The truck driver, Dennis Frame, age 65, of Locust Valley, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with minor injuries.

The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

