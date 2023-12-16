ID Released For New Hyde Park Woman Killed After Being Struck By Jeep, Car In Garden City Park

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Garden City Park.

The victim was crossing Marcus Avenue eastbound at Pubins Lane when she was hit by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler being operated by a 26-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said.

The woman was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic being operated by a 23-year-old man.

As a result of the collisions, she suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Garden City Fire Department.

On Saturday morning, Dec. 16, Nassau County Police identified the victim as Marie Gigliotti, age 75, of New Hyde Park.

Both drivers remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

