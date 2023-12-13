Woman Killed After Being Struck By Jeep, Car Near Garden City Park Intersection

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 in Garden City Park.

The victim, a 75-year-old, was crossing Marcus Avenue eastbound at Pubins Lane when she was hit by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler being operated by a 26-year-old woman, Nassau County Police said.

The woman was then struck by a second vehicle, a 2008 Honda Civic being operated by a 23-year-old man.

As a result of the collisions, the pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Garden City Fire Department. Her identity has not yet been released.

Both drivers remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

