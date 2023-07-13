Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Person Struck Near North Lawrence Intersection

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 in North Lawrence when a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling on Rockaway Turnpike in the vicinity of East Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

The male victim suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police request anyone with information on the crash contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.