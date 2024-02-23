'Fresh, Hot, Absolutely Filling:' New Levittown Eatery Offers Delicious Eats, Customers Say

Oh! Ramen, located at 341 Wantagh Avenue in Levittown, has already proven to be a welcome addition to the food community, customers on Yelp have determined.

Currently, the restaurant has a five-star rating from those who have left reviews.

Serving up what one Yelper described as “fresh, hot, and absolutely filling” bowls of ramen, Oh! Ramen offers over a dozen different flavors of the traditional Japanese dish – including black garlic chashu pork belly ramen, vegetarian ramen, gyoza ramen, and more.

Jennifer R. of Levittown wrote on Yelp that she tried the shrimp ramen, while her husband had the fried chicken version.

“[We] got the bone broth for both and [they] were delicious,” she wrote.

In addition to the delicious noodle dishes, Oh! Ramen also has bento boxes and rice bowls.

To start off your meal, diners can choose from a myriad of appetizers, ranging from fluffy bao buns to a classic miso soup, seaweed salad, or takoyaki (a fried batter containing octopus and covered in a brown sauce similar to Worcestershire).

“Husband and I got takeout here and [were] pretty impressed!” Katie from Bethpage wrote in her Yelp review.

“The ramen I thought had great flavor and everything was packed up pretty well.” She also enjoyed the steamed pork buns appetizer.

If you still have room for dessert, Oh! Ramen has plenty of dessert options to choose from, including the too-cute-to-eat bunny or sweet piggy custard buns.

“Will definitely be back soon,” Jennifer R. said.

Oh! Ramen Levittown is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; on Sundays, it opens at 12 instead.

For more information, click here.

