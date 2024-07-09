Man Dives Off Boat, Injures Neck In Wantagh: Police

It happened in Wantagh on Sunday, July 7, Nassau County Police said.

That day, a 47-year-old man was on his boat in Zach’s Bay.

At about 4:20 p.m., he dove off the front of the boat into the shallow water and hit his head, injuring his neck.

He was found by the Nassau County Marine Bureau and transported to the Jones Beach Theater, where he was then airlifted to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Additional details have not been released.

