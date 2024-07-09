Overcast 79°

SHARE

Man Dives Off Boat, Injures Neck In Wantagh: Police

A man was airlifted to a nearby hospital with injuries after he dove off the front of his boat in a Long Island bay.

Police airlifted a man to a nearby hospital after he dove off a boat in shallow water, hitting his head.&nbsp;

Police airlifted a man to a nearby hospital after he dove off a boat in shallow water, hitting his head. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Unsplash via scottrodgerson
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened in Wantagh on Sunday, July 7, Nassau County Police said.

That day, a 47-year-old man was on his boat in Zach’s Bay.

At about 4:20 p.m., he dove off the front of the boat into the shallow water and hit his head, injuring his neck.

He was found by the Nassau County Marine Bureau and transported to the Jones Beach Theater, where he was then airlifted to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Additional details have not been released. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE