Fourth Man Nabbed For String Of Nassau County Burglaries: Police

Fazon Farrington, age 19 of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested following an investigation that stemmed from a Lake Success incident, Nassau County Police said on Thursday, March 14.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, a group of three men, also from New Jersey, were reportedly fleeing from the scene of a home they attempted to burgle — but were stopped when they crashed into the officers driving towards the scene.

Police later determined that the trio (who had fled on foot but were later located) were in possession of a Glock 19 that had been modified to be automatic and were tied to an earlier burglary nearby.

According to NCPD, Farrington is connected to the same crimes as those originally caught in the act.

In addition, he is thought to be responsible for multiple other attempted burglaries and larcenies, where he would steal high-end cars.

These seven incidents, police said, happened over a period of three weeks beginning in December 2023 in the following places:

New Hyde Park;

Franklin Square;

Syosset;

Mineola;

Valley Stream; and

Woodmere.

Farrington is charged with:

Burglary, six counts;

Attempted burglary, three counts;

Criminal possession of a weapon; and

Grand larceny.

He is due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, March 14.

The other three men arrested in connection with the burglaries (Jawaun Whitted, age 22, Furquan Ahmad, age 20, and Raquil Hayes, age 21) all are scheduled to appear in court throughout March and April 2024.

