Caught Red-Handed: Would-Be Burglars Crash Into Cop Car While Fleeing Lake Success Scene

The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 13 in the Nassau County village of Lake Success, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 3 a.m. that day, the three men reportedly attempted to burgle a home on Meadow Woods Road.

While Lake Success police were on the way to the scene of the incident, one of the officer's cars collided with a blue 2021 BMW sedan that was fleeing from the direction where the burglary took place.

The trio dashed out of the car, fleeing on foot. A canvas by the Lake Success and Nassau County Police Departments later found and arrested the men, all from Newark, New Jersey:

Jawaun Whitted, age 22;

Furquan Ahmad, age 20; and

Raquil Hayes, age 21.

In addition to the Meadow Woods Road incident, police said the men had earlier attempted a burglary on Fox Lane. They were also in possession of a loaded Glock 19, which had been modified to be fully automatic, in the car.

Whitted, Ahmad, and Hayes were all charged with attempted burglary and criminal possession of a weapon.

Each pleaded not guilty at arraignment and is next scheduled to appear in court on the week of Monday, Feb. 5.

