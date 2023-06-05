Partly Cloudy 75°

North New Hyde Park Fatal Crash: Floral Park Resident, Age 26, Succumbs To Injuries

A young Long Island man has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a serious car accident that occurred a few days prior to his death, authorities reported.

Ibrahim Ahmed, a 26-year-old Floral Park man, succumbed to his injuries just days after a serious car accident in North New Hyde Park, police said.
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday, June 2 in North New Hyde Park.

Ibrahim Ahmed, aged 26, of Floral Park, died due to injuries he sustained, according to Nassau County Police.

Ahmed was driving his 2019 Kawasaki Motorcycle eastbound on Hillside Avenue when he collided with a 2009 Toyota Rav4 operated by a 54-year-old man.

The Toyota was traveling westbound, but had turned north into a nearby parking lot, police said.

Ahmed sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to said injuries just days later.

Detectives previously reported that the investigation remains ongoing.  

