North New Hyde Park Fatal Crash: Floral Park Resident, Age 26, Succumbs To Injuries

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday, June 2 in North New Hyde Park.

Ibrahim Ahmed, aged 26, of Floral Park, died due to injuries he sustained, according to Nassau County Police.

Ahmed was driving his 2019 Kawasaki Motorcycle eastbound on Hillside Avenue when he collided with a 2009 Toyota Rav4 operated by a 54-year-old man.

The Toyota was traveling westbound, but had turned north into a nearby parking lot, police said.

Ahmed sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to said injuries just days later.

Detectives previously reported that the investigation remains ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.