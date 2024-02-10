Fair 52°

SHARE

Fatal Overdose In Levittown Leads To Arrest Of Long Island Man

A Long Island man has been charged in connection to an investigation of a fatal overdose.

Maurice Leake

Maurice Leake

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The overdose occurred in Levittown, Nassau County Police said.

On Friday afternoon, Feb. 9, after the probe by Narcotics and Vice Squad detectives, Amityville resident Maurice Leake, age 55, was apprehended.

Police say Leake was found to have three plastic bags containing cocaine, 39 plastic bags containing crack cocaine and 14 plastic bags containing heroin.

Leake has been charged with:

  • Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first, and second degrees, and two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance third degrees.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, Feb. 10 at First District Court in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE