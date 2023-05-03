Facebook Marketplace Robbery: Seaford Man Thrown Off Car, Injured During Sale

A Seaford resident trying to sell his Rolex watch was in for a surprise when the two men he thought were buying it robbed him instead, according to police.

On Monday, May 1 at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 29-year-old man agreed to sell his Rolex, which police said was valued at $8,500, to another user through Facebook Marketplace.

Both the seller and the potential buyer agreed to meet at the Starbucks located at 3870 Sunrise Highway, authorities reported.

However, when the victim arrived and showed the Rolex to the potential buyers, they grabbed the watch and pushed the seller to the ground.

In an attempt to stop the thieves from leaving in their car, the victim jumped on the hood of the black Mercedes Benz.

The robbers continued to drive away anyway, throwing the victim off the car and leaving him with a hip injury and a head laceration, police said.

Meanwhile, the robbers, who were described as Hispanic males, fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities reported that the victim’s injuries were treated on the scene.

Nassau County detectives are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

