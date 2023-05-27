New Update - Starbucks Robbery: Suspect Nabbed After Victim Thrown Off Mercedes In Seaford

The incident happened on Monday, May 1 at 9:40 p.m. in Seaford.

The male victim, age 29, agreed to sell the Rolex watch, valued at $8,500, to an unknown potential purchaser through Facebook, Nassau County Police said.

Both parties agreed to meet in the parking lot of Starbucks located at 3870 Sunrise Highway.

The victim was met by two Hispanic men and while the victim was presenting the Rolex watch to both subjects, they grabbed the watch and pushed the victim to the ground, said police.

Both suspects attempted to leave the scene in their car and the victim jumped on the hood of the vehicle to stop them from fleeing.

The suspects continued to drive away and the victim was thrown from the hood causing him to suffer a laceration to his head and an injury to his hip, according to police.

The two suspects fled in a black Mercedes-Benz in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

On Friday, May 26, one of the suspects was apprehended: New York City resident Sandy Sanchez, age 26, of the Bronx.

He's been charged with two counts of second-degree robbery.

He is due to be arraigned on Saturday, May 27 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.