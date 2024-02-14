DWI Crash: Man Hits Parked Cop Cars In Valley Stream, Police Say

It happened on Monday, Feb. 12 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

Just after 10 p.m. that day, 59-year-old Greene County resident Richard Welch, who lives in Climax, was driving his black pickup truck on South Central Avenue.

He was driving south when he rammed into two Nassau County Police cars, which were parked on the side of the road tending to a different call.

Welch was taken to a nearby hospital. It is unclear what his condition is.

No other injuries were reported, though both cop cars were heavily damaged, according to authorities.

Welch was charged with DWI and will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court when it is medically practical.

