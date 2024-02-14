Overcast 38°

SHARE

DWI Crash: Man Hits Parked Cop Cars In Valley Stream, Police Say

A man was arrested on Long Island after he allegedly drove drunk, crashing into two parked police cars.

Greene County resident Richard Welch, age 59, was arrested in Valley Stream after he allegedly drove drunk, hitting two parked Nassau County Police cars.&nbsp;

Greene County resident Richard Welch, age 59, was arrested in Valley Stream after he allegedly drove drunk, hitting two parked Nassau County Police cars. 

 Photo Credit: Google Map/Unsplash via scottrodgerson
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Monday, Feb. 12 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

Just after 10 p.m. that day, 59-year-old Greene County resident Richard Welch, who lives in Climax, was driving his black pickup truck on South Central Avenue.

He was driving south when he rammed into two Nassau County Police cars, which were parked on the side of the road tending to a different call.

Welch was taken to a nearby hospital. It is unclear what his condition is.

No other injuries were reported, though both cop cars were heavily damaged, according to authorities.

Welch was charged with DWI and will be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court when it is medically practical.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE