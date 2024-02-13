Duo Nabbed For Swiping Credit Cards In Flower Hill: Police

It happened on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Flower Hill, according to Nassau County Police.

At around 1:40 a.m. that morning, the trio (two men and one woman) were allegedly seen breaking into a car parked on Mason Drive.

The thieves took multiple credit cards and fled on foot.

Later, police found two of the suspected thieves — 22-year-old Bronx resident Tammy Sandoval and 20-year-old Manhattan Logan Jones — in the parking lot of the Manhasset LIRR station.

Additionally, Jones was alleged to have crack cocaine on him.

Both Sandoval and Jones are charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny; Jones faces an additional charge of criminal possession of controlled substance.

They each are scheduled to be at Hempstead’s First District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The third suspect remains on the loose.

