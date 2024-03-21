Duo Flee Traffic Stop, Crash Into Another Car In Hempstead

The series of events unfolded on Tuesday, March 19 in Hempstead, according to the New York State Police.

At approximately 8 p.m. that evening, police pulled over 31-year-old Antuan E. Mansfield and 29-year-old Bryant McGlawn, in a U-Haul near exit 27 of the westbound Southern State Parkway.

However, the pair fled in the truck, leading to a pursuit that ended abruptly when the two ran into another car on Merrick Avenue at North Jerusalem Road in North Merrick.

The two people in the second car suffered from broken ribs and leg lacerations, authorities said.

When the U-Haul stopped nearly a block later, police arrested Mansfield, who is from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and McGlawn, who hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As the driver of the truck, McGlawn was charged with:

Assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Unlawful fleeing;

Leaving the scene; and as

Fugitive from justice from Pennsylvania.

Mansfield, for his part, was charged with:

Criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts; and as

Fugitive from justice from Pennsylvania.

Both pleaded not guilty at their arraignments. McGlawn is due to appear again in court on Thursday, March 21, while Mansfield is slated to appear on Friday, April 5.

