Drunk Driver Sentenced For Deadly Jericho Hit-Run Crash

Jordan Solomon, aged 32, of Jericho, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 6 to up to 15 years in prison for charges related to a drunk-driving hit-and-run crash where he was found to have a blood alcohol level three times that of the legal limit, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

On the night of March 15, 2022, Solomon was out celebrating a new job, the DA said.

After the event, he got into his car and began to drive home while still highly intoxicated.

At around 11:45 p.m., Solomon’s 2021 Kia K5 was heading west on Jericho Turnpike when he crashed into the back of victim Stanley Christopher Soobrian’s motorcycle, sending Soobrian into Solomon’s windshield and wedging the motorcycle into the front of the Kia.

Solomon was traveling at 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, the DA’s Office reported.

Soobrian was pronounced dead just minutes later at 11:57 p.m.

A Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) test revealed that Solomon’s BAC was .23 two hours after the crash had occurred, nearly three times the legal limit of .08. He was arrested a short distance away from the scene of the crash.

“Jordan Solomon… made the decision to get behind the wheel of his car at nearly three times the legal limit for alcohol and speed down Jericho Turnpike,” said District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly in a statement.

“That disastrous choice resulted in a crash that cost Stanley Soobrian his life and left four children fatherless.”

Solomon pleaded guilty on Monday, March 20 to the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Second-degree assault

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Though the Nassau DA recommended a sentence of seven to 21 years in prison, he was given a sentence of six-and-a-half to 15 years.

