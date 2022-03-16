Suspect Driving While Intoxicated Nabbed For Fatal Hit-Run Jericho Crash, Police Say

A suspect who police say was driving while intoxicated has been apprehended after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in Jericho.

A 30-year-old man was operating a 2021 Kia-K5 sedan heading westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he struck a motorcyclist who was also heading westbound, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m. by police medics, the NCPD said. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the sedan did not remain at the scene, police say.

Late Wednesday morning, March 16, police announced the arrest of 30-year-old Jordan P. Solomon, of Forest Hills, Queens, in connection to the incident.

Police say that Solomon was located a short time after the crash at the entrance of the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle became disabled and officers placed him under arrest.

He has been charged with:

Driving while intoxicated,

Leaving the scene of a fatality,

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter,

Second-degree manslaughter,

Second-degree assault

He is due to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

