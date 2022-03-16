Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Spring-Like Stretch Will Be Followed By Big Change For St. Patrick's Day
Police & Fire

29-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Jericho Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island.
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in Jericho.

A 30-year-old man was operating a 2021 Kia-K5 sedan heading westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he struck a motorcyclist who was also heading westbound, Nassau County Police said. 

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m. by police medics, the NCPD said. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the sedan did not remain at scene. The investigation is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.