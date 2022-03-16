29-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Jericho Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash on Long Island.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in Jericho.

A 30-year-old man was operating a 2021 Kia-K5 sedan heading westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he struck a motorcyclist who was also heading westbound, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m. by police medics, the NCPD said. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the sedan did not remain at scene. The investigation is ongoing.

