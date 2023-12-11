Overcast 43°

Dog Daycare Employee Caught Smashing, Swinging Pupa While At Massapequa Job: Police

A Long Island man working at a doggy daycare was arrested after police said he abused the pups by smashing their faces into fences and more.

<p>Andrew Laurendi, age 21, was arrested after he allegedly abused the dogs at the pet daycare center he worked at.</p>

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Andrew Laurendi, age 21 of Massapequa, was taken into custody on Sunday, Dec. 10 shortly after being fired from his job at Pawllywood, a dog boarding, daycare, and grooming facility located at 30 East Chestnut Street for the alleged abuse. 

According to Nassau County Police, Laurendi was caught on video using leashes, attached to the dogs’ necks, to swing the animals above his head.

He then allegedly let go of the leash, letting the dog fall to the ground.

Multiple other times, police said, he smashed dogs’ faces into a fence.

Laurendi’s actions are reported to have caused one pup serious physical injury.

The former employee is charged with:

  • Animal cruelty
  • Torturing or injuring an animal/Failure to provide sustenance

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Dec. 21. 

