Dog Daycare Employee Caught Smashing, Swinging Pupa While At Massapequa Job: Police

Andrew Laurendi, age 21 of Massapequa, was taken into custody on Sunday, Dec. 10 shortly after being fired from his job at Pawllywood, a dog boarding, daycare, and grooming facility located at 30 East Chestnut Street for the alleged abuse.

According to Nassau County Police, Laurendi was caught on video using leashes, attached to the dogs’ necks, to swing the animals above his head.

He then allegedly let go of the leash, letting the dog fall to the ground.

Multiple other times, police said, he smashed dogs’ faces into a fence.

Laurendi’s actions are reported to have caused one pup serious physical injury.

The former employee is charged with:

Animal cruelty

Torturing or injuring an animal/Failure to provide sustenance

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Dec. 21.

