Car Crashes Into Pole, Houses, Parked Car, Before Overturning In Oceanside: Police

Two people were injured in a Long Island accident where a vehicle struck multiple objects, including homes, according to police.

A 45-year-old man lost control while driving on Harvey Avenue, crashing into a utility pole, houses, and a parked car before overturning, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps & Pexels via cottonbro
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 21 at approximately 10:15 p.m. in Oceanside, Nassau County Police reported.

A 45-year-old male was driving southbound on Harvey Avenue in his 2017 Mercedes Benz when he lost control of the vehicle.

The Mercedes Benz first struck a utility pole.

It then collided with two houses and a parked car before overturning.

Though the houses were occupied at the time of the crash, no injuries were reported by those inside, but both homes suffered significant structural damage.

Both the driver and a 37-year-old female passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

