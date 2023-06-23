Car Crashes Into Pole, Houses, Parked Car, Before Overturning In Oceanside: Police

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 21 at approximately 10:15 p.m. in Oceanside, Nassau County Police reported.

A 45-year-old male was driving southbound on Harvey Avenue in his 2017 Mercedes Benz when he lost control of the vehicle.

The Mercedes Benz first struck a utility pole.

It then collided with two houses and a parked car before overturning.

Though the houses were occupied at the time of the crash, no injuries were reported by those inside, but both homes suffered significant structural damage.

Both the driver and a 37-year-old female passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

