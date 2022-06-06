This Supermarket Voted Long Island's Best

A popular supermarket with locations in both Nassau and Suffolk has been named as Long Island’s best, according to a poll of area residents.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the "Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.”

Citing a pleasant shopping experience, and good-natured employees, the family-owned GalaFresh Farms - which has locations in Riverhead and Baldwin - was named Long Island’s “best supermarket” in 2022, supplanting Iavarone Bros., which has multiple stores in the region, for the title.

“Local supermarket Gala Fresh Farms is a big hit with the many locals who shop there regularly,” Bethpage Best of LI organizers stated. “The family-owned and operated grocery store makes food shopping easy, whether you’re buying for just yourself or an entire family.

“They also say that the workers are friendly and always willing to help you find what you need or grab something from that top shelf. Not everyone enjoys food shopping, but going to Gala Fresh Farms is a delight, explaining why it’s come out on top as the best supermarket on Long Island.”

Trader Joe’s, which has multiple locations on Long Island, was also given an honorary mention for the third straight year by the pollsters.

“With locations throughout Long Island, Trader Joe’s has quickly become the go-to supermarket for Nassau and Suffolk residents,” they said. “Since the store first opened, Trader Joe’s has aimed to provide high-quality goods at everyday prices, so you won’t be breaking the bank during your shopping trip.”

