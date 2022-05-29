This Greenlawn Delicatessen Voted Best On Long Island

A popular deli that has been a Long Island staple for more than two decades has earned a prestigious distinction.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the "Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.”

In 2022, Long Islanders voted Greenway Deli on Broadway in Greenlawn as the “Best Delicatessen on Long Island.”

Greenway Deli has been serving customers for more than 24 years with “high-quality foods and friendly service,” according to its website.

Organizers of the poll highlighted both breakfast and lunch specialties at the Greenway Deli as reasons that it was chosen as Long Island’s best, supplanting Tamburino’s Deli in Cedarhurst and A&S Pork Store in Massapequa, which took top honors the past two years.

They also noted that the deli provides catering, pickup, and delivery options to allow easy access for the business’ hungry customers.

“When you grab an egg sandwich or a lunch special from Greenway Deli, you know that bread is freshly homemade to perfection and that the best cold cuts are being used,” organizers said. “Greenway Deli also makes its soups and salads in-house for a completely fresh meal any day of the week.

“Locals love grabbing breakfast and some groceries there or ordering from the extensive catering menu when they have company over”

The complete Bethpage Best of LI can be found here.

