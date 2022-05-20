This Port Washington Eatery Serves Up Best Milkshake On Long Island, Voters Say

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the ice cream at this popular Long Island eatery.

With the dog days of summer fast approaching, Port Washington hotspot Sweet Treats on the Wharf (Douglas & James) has been named the “Best Milkshake On Long Island” for the third straight year, according to a new poll.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the "Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.”

This year, the wildly popular eatery on Main Street also earned the distinction of “Best Ice Cream on Long Island” in 2022, and “Best Milkshake on Long Island” in the past three years since the category was added.

Milkshakes available include sugar-free, kosher, lactose-free, and gluten-free options to accompany their assortment of cool, creamy ice cream shakes.

“Located on scenic Main Street in Port Washington, Sweet Treats on the Wharf offers a wide selection of homemade ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet that can be easily spun into a delicious milkshake,” organizers of the poll said.

“Nothing quenches your thirst and fills you up quite like a cool milkshake on a hot summer day,” they continued. “This old-school ice cream shop has been a local favorite for years because of their unique flavors and neighborhood charm.”

The complete “Bethpage Best of LI” results can be found here.

