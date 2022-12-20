Tacos At New Franklin Square Restaurant Are 'Busting Out At The Seams'

A new taquería on Long Island is earning high marks just weeks after opening.

Tony’s Tacos debuted its third Long Island location, located in Franklin Square at 677 Hempstead Turnpike, in late October 2022, according to its Facebook page.

Its menu boasts just about every type of taco one could crave, including several varieties of chicken, shrimp, pork, fish, and veggie tacos.

Those opting for the classic carne asada taco will find juicy steak, onion, cilantro, and Tony’s mild green sauce. There’s also the Americano, consisting of ground beef, pico, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

Tony’s menu also features several appetizers and sides, like the Mex Bowl, made with chicken, beef, or cauliflower plus brussel sprouts over rice or lettuce, guacamole, black beans, Tony’s spicy red sauce, sour cream, and cilantro.

Diners can pair their taco creations with a classic margarita or one of the frozen or flavored varieties, including coconut, dragon fruit, guava, and mango.

The restaurant has already garnered several positive reviews on Yelp, including from Tina S., of Commack, who praised Tony’s Tacos as a “great addition” to Franklin Square.

“The wait was worth it,” she said. “Everything we tried was perfectly cooked, fresh, and correct! Really impressed - shrimp was shrimp, not sea monkeys.”

“We ordered the Taco alla Scarpetta (Birriria) and a large 3 combo with the chicken parm, chorizo and steak and cheese and everything was so good,” another reviewer from Nassau County wrote.

“We loved the consommé with the Birriria. The Dulce de Leche Churro for dessert hits the spot. I'll definitely be coming back to try another selection.”

Tony’s Tacos also has locations in Floral Park and Huntington, and is open daily. Find out more on its website.

