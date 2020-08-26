Popular Supermarket Chain Adding New Long Island Store

A popular supermarket chain is opening a new store on Long Island.

The new Aldi location, in North Babylon at 1251 Deer Park Ave., will open its doors to customers on Thursday, Aug. 27.

It's the eighth Aldi on Long Island and second to open this year. A market in Valley Stream opened in February on Sunrise Highway (Route 27).

Now, Aldi will have seven locations in Suffolk County, with other storefronts in Bay Shore, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Patchogue, Riverhead and Selden.

The supermarket, headquartered in Germany, has more than 2,000 stores throughout the country, and aims to open nearly 100 more by year's end.

By the end of 2022, the chain plans to have at least 2,500 locations in the United States.

“Long Island is an important market for us, and we are proud to be opening our second new store this year,” Chris Daniels, South Windsor division vice president for Aldi U.S., said in a statement. “Opening new stores and providing even more customers access to healthy, low-price groceries has always been one of our top priorities, and it’s more critical now than ever before.

"While food costs are rising across the country, our Long Island stores offer prices that are significantly lower than the competition.”

This store, like other Aldi locations, will have about 12,000 square feet of retail space.

