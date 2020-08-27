New Long Island Stores Big Part Of German Discount Grocer Lidl's US Expansion

German grocer Lidl plans to open 50 new locations in the U.S. by 2021, and has already launched two new Long Island stores, with more to come.

Those stores, in East Meadow and Patchogue, opened on consecutive Wednesdays: July 29 on Aug. 5, respectively.

The locations (1980 Hempstead Tpke in East Meadow and 655 Montauk Highway in Patchogue) were previously Best Markets, a grocery chain run out of Bathpage that Lidl acquired in 2018.

Before the end of September, Lidl said, two more Best Market stores will be converted on Long Island, both in Nassau County locations: in Franklin Square and Massapequa.

Other announced Long Island locations opening soon are in Suffolk County: in Oakdale and Lake Grove, which will also be converted Best Markets.

Lidl opened its first Long Island stores in December of 2019, including one Nassau County location (in Plainview) and three Suffolk County stores (in West Babylon, Huntington Station and Center Moriches).

Lidl has also purchased a Best Market location in Hicksville, but has yet to announce when it will reopen under its brand name.

According to a study commissioned by Lidl and carried out by University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, Lidl pushed surrounding grocers in Long Island to cut their prices as much as 15 percent.

Researchers noted in the study that Lidl's prices were more than 44 percent lower than Trader Joe's, and more than 33 percent lower than those at Stop & Shop.

Currently, Lidl operates 103 stores throughout the country

Lidl US earned first place in the National Retail Federation/Kantar 2020 Hot 100 retailers list of the fastest-growing retail companies. Thirty three other grocery stores made the list.

Lidl is also opening new stores in New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia in 2020.

Another German grocery, Aldi, opened a new Long Island store on Thursday, Aug. 27. For more on that, click here.

