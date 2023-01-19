'End Of An Era': Popular Restaurant Closing After 50 Years In Carle Place

After more than a half century of “introducing traditional Japanese cuisine and culture,” a popular Long Island restaurant is set to close.

Shiro of Japan, located in Carle Place at 401 Old Country Road, will serve its last guests on Saturday, Feb. 4, the restaurant revealed on Facebook.

“We are saddened to announce the end of an era: Shiro of Japan will be closing after over 50 years in business,” reads the post. “Shiro is more than a restaurant - it is a special place that has created countless memories for thousands of families, couples and groups.”

Owners Peter Faccibene and Hiro Ishikawa said the property’s owner chose not to renew their lease and moving to a new location would not be economically viable.

“While disappointing, this is also a time to celebrate Shiro’s success and thank all of our loyal customers,” the post continues. “On behalf of the owners and staff of Shiro of Japan, we humbly and with tremendous gratitude thank the more than 3 million patrons that have dined with us and for their many years of support.”

Faccibene and Ishikawa went on to thank the employees who have contributed to the restaurant’s success over the years.

“All of the owners also owe a special debt of gratitude to our staff, some of whom have been with us for decades. Their commitment to service and our customers has been unmatched.”

Opened in 1972, Shiro of Japan bills itself as “Long Island’s original authentic sushi and hibachi steakhouse,” according to its website.

Among customers favorites on its Yelp page are the hibachi chicken, hibachi steak, and dragon sushi roll.

Its menu also features several appetizers, like fried calamari and tuna tataki, along with a variety of soups, salads, and noodle dishes.

The restaurant’s owners encouraged customers to share pictures of themselves dining at the eatery on its Facebook page.

“Shiro will close, but memories will live on,” they said.

Shiro of Japan is open daily. Find out more on its website.

