COVID-19: Two Long Island Businesses Cited For Violations

Two Long Island establishments were cited for COVID-19 guideline violations in patrols conducted by State Police Task Force and State Liquor Authority on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
A total of 984 establishments in New York City and Long Island were visited with a total of four businesses being found to not be in compliance with state requirements.
The breakdown is as follows:
- Suffolk - 2
- Brooklyn - 1
- Manhattan - 1
The specific names of the businesses were not released.
