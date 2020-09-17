COVID-19: Two Long Island Businesses Cited For Violations

Two Long Island establishments were cited for COVID-19 guideline violations in patrols conducted by State Police Task Force and State Liquor Authority on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

A total of 984 establishments in New York City and Long Island were visited with a total of four businesses being found to not be in compliance with state requirements.

The breakdown is as follows:

Suffolk - 2

Brooklyn - 1

Manhattan - 1

The specific names of the businesses were not released.

