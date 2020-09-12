COVID-19: Two Long Island Businesses Cited For Violations In New State Police, SLA Patrols

Two Long Island establishments were cited for COVID-19 guideline violations in patrols conducted by State Police Task Force and State Liquor Authority on Friday, Sept. 11.

A total of 1,359 establishments in New York City and Long Island were visited with four businesses being found to not be in compliance with state requirements.

The breakdown is as follows:

Nassau - 1

Suffolk - 1

Brooklyn - 1

Staten Island - 1

The specific names of the businesses were not released.

