COVID-19: Long Island Starts Phase 2 Of Reopening Process

Long Island has now entered Phase 2 of New York's reopening plan as the state continues its recovery from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Under the guidelines set forth by the state, Long Island started the second of the four-phase process on Wednesday morning, June 10, with businesses opening under strict guidelines.

Those businesses will only be permitted to reach 50 percent occupancy, social distancing will be required, and face coverings must be worn by employees.

Phase 2 includes office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, and expanded retail services.

"New York's team of global public health experts advising the state's reopening strategy has reviewed the numbers and data for Long Island and cleared this region to proceed with phase two of reopening," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday, June 9.

Office-based jobs include:

Professional services;

Administrative support;

Information technology.

Retail:

Real estate services:

Building and property management;

Leasing, rental, and sales services.

Under New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order issued earlier this year the following will remain closed in Phase 2:

Indoor dining;

Large gathering or event venus;

In-person gyms, fitness centers, and exercise classes;

Casinos;

Movie theaters;

Amusement parks.

Business owners with questions determining whether or not their business is eligible to reopen during Phase 2 can do so by checking the NY Forward business reopen lookup tool here.

The Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York are currently in Phase 2.

The Hudson Valley, including Westchester and Rockland counties, started Phase 2 on Tuesday, June 9.

New York City entered Phase 1 of reopening on Monday, June 8.

"As more regions across the state continue with the reopening process," Cuomo said, "New Yorkers should remember it was because of their hard work that we have been able to bend the curve and reopen this quickly, and all individuals should continue to follow the necessary guidelines and precautions to help prevent a renewed increase in the spread of the virus."

A complete list of requirements for reopening businesses provided by the state has been provided here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.