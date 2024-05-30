$45K Scam: Florida Man Nabbed For Hicksville Scheme, Police Say

The alleged scam occurred on Tuesday, May 28, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 8 a.m. that day, a Hicksville woman received a call from someone claiming to be a fraud department representative with the Nassau Federal Credit Union.

He told the woman that her bank account had been compromised and that she needed to withdraw $45,000 in order to keep the money safe.

However, the woman had already been scammed out of money after falling for a scheme claiming her computer network was hacked. Recognizing the warning signs, she contacted 911.

An investigation led to the arrest of 50-year-old Jian Hua Ren, who is from Melbourne, Florida.

Ren is charged with attempted grand larceny.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, June 6.

