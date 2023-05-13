A Few Clouds 79°

Billy Joel Lists Centre Island Estate In Oyster Bay For $49M

Billy Joel is movin' out -- of one of his residences, at least.

A look at the estate on Centre Island in Oyster Bay.
A look at the estate on Centre Island in Oyster Bay. Photo Credit: Zillow
Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert that was set to take place this month has been rescheduled for a second time.
Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert that was set to take place this month has been rescheduled for a second time. Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/slgckgc
Joe Lombardi
The legendary 74-year-old singer has listed his waterfront estate on the north shore of Long Island, located on Centre Island in Oyster Bay, for $49 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to its listing on Zillow, the estate, built in 1994, is 26 acres and includes:

  • A 20,000-plus square-foot estate house currently under renovation with an elevator to all floors, 
  • Helicopter pad,
  • Floating dock and boat ramp on Oyster Bay Harbor,
  • Four-bedroom gate/guest house with an attached three-bedroom apartment and inground pool,
  • A three-bedroom beach house, 
  • A three-bedroom guest apartment,
  • Maintenance house,
  • Inground pool, 
  • Indoor pool,
  • Bowling alley.

Joel, who was born in the Bronx, moved to Nassau County when he was 1 year old, growing up in Hicksville.

Joel maintains another Long Island residence, in Sag Harbor.

He purchased the Oyster Bay property for $22.5 million in 2002, the Wall Street Journal reported.

