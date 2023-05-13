Billy Joel Lists Centre Island Estate In Oyster Bay For $49M

The legendary 74-year-old singer has listed his waterfront estate on the north shore of Long Island, located on Centre Island in Oyster Bay, for $49 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to its listing on Zillow, the estate, built in 1994, is 26 acres and includes:

A 20,000-plus square-foot estate house currently under renovation with an elevator to all floors,

Helicopter pad,

Floating dock and boat ramp on Oyster Bay Harbor,

Four-bedroom gate/guest house with an attached three-bedroom apartment and inground pool,

A three-bedroom beach house,

A three-bedroom guest apartment,

Maintenance house,

Inground pool,

Indoor pool,

Bowling alley.

Joel, who was born in the Bronx, moved to Nassau County when he was 1 year old, growing up in Hicksville.

Joel maintains another Long Island residence, in Sag Harbor.

He purchased the Oyster Bay property for $22.5 million in 2002, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.