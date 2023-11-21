'Beautiful Soul': Support Swells For Freeport Student Killed In UK

Nineteen-year-old Freeport resident Sachin Hawkins was studying to be a special education teacher at the University of Hull in the United Kingdom when his life was tragically cut short.

According to Humberside Police, Sachin was found with a knife wound after being stabbed on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

While his suspected killer, 24-year-old Syed Hussain-Kazi, was charged with murder and awaits a court appearance, Sachin’s friends, family, and community have been left reeling.

“Sachin was loved by everyone,” his mother told Humberside Police.

“He loved his family and friends, they meant the world to him. He wanted to make everyone proud and was a role model for the younger generation.”

The sentiment was echoed in a GoFundMe set up by Nisha Persad.

“[O]ur beloved Sachin… wanted to be a teacher to help children and give to this world a part of the beautiful soul that he will always be.”

As his death occurred thousands of miles away from his family in Freeport, Persad is hoping to raise enough money to bring him home as soon as possible.

“He was so cruelly taken from us… taken away from his heartbroken mother, father, stepmom, siblings, grandparents, and extended family,” Persad added.

In the four days the fundraiser has been active, the community has already well surpassed the $20,000 goal originally set.

Along with donations, many left words detailing exactly how they, too, were impacted by Sachin’s character.

“Sachin was a student of mine and had a kind and beautiful soul,” wrote donor Michael Young. “It is my hope that something beautiful can rise out of the ashes of this tragedy.”

Friend Aimee C. wrote alongside her donation, “Sachin was such a wonderful friend and the kindest man, will forever cherish the memories.”

“Will miss him so much. Taken far too soon.”

In a tribute post on Instagram, friend Isabela Hernandez said Sachin “was filled with love and joy and was the funniest person.”

“[He] was one of the best people I had the chance of meeting,” she wrote. “Till we meet again.”

To donate to Sachin’s GoFundMe, click here.

