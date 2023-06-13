Amazon Warehouse Burglary: Homeless Man Arrested In North Lawrence, Police Say

The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at the North Lawrence Amazon warehouse, the Nassau County Police reported.

A 28-year-old female security guard working at the time of the incident reported to police that while working, she observed ​​Aubree Thompson, age 35, who police say is homeless, standing in the warehouse holding a black knife.

When she told Thompson he was not allowed in the building, he turned and ran farther off into the facility and she dialed 911 for police assistance.

Officers reporting to the scene found Thompson on the second-floor parking garage and he was arrested after a brief foot chase.

No injuries were reported.

Thompson is charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, June 14 at First District Court.

