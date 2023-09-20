Alert Issued For Missing Teen Last Seen In Hempstead

Merelyn Acosta, age 15, went missing from Hempstead on Tuesday, Sept. 19, according to Nassau County Police.

She was last seen walking south on Hewlett Street that day at approximately 2 p.m.

Police say that at the time of her disappearance, Acosta was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Acosta is 5-foot-3 and weighs around 130 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 of call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

