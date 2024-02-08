$8K Heist: Teen Nabbed For Stealing Atlantic Beach Check, Police Said

Nassau County Police announced it had arrested Andrew Herrera, age 18, for his alleged role in stealing an Atlantic Beach check nearly a year before, in March 2023.

The victim, a 69-year-old man, first mailed the $8,000 check from the Atlantic Beach Post Office, at 1848 Park Street.

Months later, in July 2023, the man was notified that his check had never been delivered. When he went to the bank the next day, the victim found out the check had been deposited into a Staten Island account.

Police found video footage of the suspect taking the stolen check from the bank, and later alleged that a second man was also associated with the Staten Island bank account. Both of the suspects were described as Hispanic men, aged 20 to 25, with tall and slim builds.

Andrew Herrera of Staten Island was nabbed on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and charged with identity theft and grand larceny.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Feb. 8.

It is unclear who the second suspect is.

