5 Men Charged With Grand Larceny At Valley Stream Target

The incident took place in Valley Stream around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, officers responded to the store, located at 500 West Sunrise Highway, for a larceny in progress.

When the officers arrived they found three men and placed them under arrest, police said. During the arrest, an officer was injured when one man resisted and attempted to get away.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

The two other subjects fled on foot but were located shortly after and placed under arrest without incident.

Further investigation revealed that the five men were also responsible for a previous larceny at a Target, in Westbury and they were driving a 2023 Jeep and 2024 Acura that had been reported stolen, police added.

Those arrested include:

Michael Turner, age 32

Shukur Turner, age 27

Ty Quan Spann, age 28

Mario Mervilus, age 26

Kendell Poole, age 25

All were charged with two counts of grand larceny and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Additionally, Poole was also charged with assault for injuring the police officer.

All five will be arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

