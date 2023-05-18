456,000 Waffle Makers Recalled Due To Burn Hazard, With Dozens Of Injury Reports

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of 456,000 PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers on Thursday, May 18 after 44 reports of incidents including 34 burn injuries with three requiring medical attention.

"Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers," the CPSC said.

The waffle makers were sold at Walmart, Kohls, Big Lots, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club, and other home goods stores nationwide and online at QVC.com, walmart.com, kohls.com, and other websites from July 2021 through October 2022 for between $30 and $60.

The recall involves PowerXL Model ESWM02 (5-inch) and Model ESWM03 (7-inch) Stuffed Wafflizer waffle makers.

The waffle makers were sold in 11 colors including black, white, red, cinnamon, gray, lavender, lemon, ocean, slate, seafoam, and sage.

The PowerXL logo is located on top of the waffle maker.

The model numbers and date codes are printed on a tag attached to the power cord, with all date codes included in the recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Empower Brands to receive a free latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.

Empower Brands may be contacted toll-free at 866-276-0063 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, by email at wafflizerrecall@brandprotectplus.com or online at prodprotect.com/recall/wafflizer or powerxlproducts.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.