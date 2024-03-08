Fair 51°

21-Year-Old Nabbed In Westbury, Connected To Over 20 Crimes, Police Say

Police on Long Island have caught a young man after announcing to the community that he was wanted for a string of alleged thefts and other crimes.

Vincent Fredricks. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Monday, March 4 in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m. that day, police spotted a stolen black BMW (which had been linked to multiple crimes across Nassau County) driving west on W John Street.

When authorities attempted to approach the driver, 21-year-old Oceanside man Vincent Fredricks, he reportedly stayed in the car, hitting the gas and striking two officers.

Eventually, authorities were able to place Fredricks and his passenger, 20-year-old Pia Califano of Levittown, under arrest.

Fredricks is thought to be behind 23 other crimes that occurred from January through March 2024.

Together with Califano, the duo also allegedly committed a spree of stealing tip jars from businesses across Long Island.

In all, Fredericks was charged with:

  • Robbery;
  • Assault;
  • Grand larceny, two counts;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Criminal possession of stolen property, three counts;
  • Attempted petit larceny; and
  • Petit larceny, 16 counts.

He is due to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, March 1.

Califano, for her part, was charged with petit larceny and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 18. 

