Seen Him? Police Seach For Man Responsible For Multiple Nassau County Crimes

Vincent Fredericks, age 21, of Oceanside, is thought to be responsible for multiple crimes across Nassau County, according to a post by the NCPD on Friday, March 1.

The department is asking Long Islanders to keep an eye out for the wanted man, who is 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Though it is unclear where he was last seen, Fredericks is said to operate a white 2012 Kia Sportage.

Additional details, including the specific crimes he allegedly committed, was not provided.

Anyone with information regarding Fredericks or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the NCPD Intel line at 516-573-2970, the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 516-573-2970, or by submitting a tip here.

All tips and calls will be kept anonymous.

